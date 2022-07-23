SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €105.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €105.00 ($106.06) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($111.11) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €130.00 ($131.31) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €120.00 ($121.21) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays set a €102.00 ($103.03) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($121.21) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

SAP stock opened at €92.06 ($92.99) on Thursday. SAP has a 12 month low of €83.84 ($84.69) and a 12 month high of €129.74 ($131.05). The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €90.33 and a 200 day moving average price of €99.59. The stock has a market cap of $108.59 billion and a PE ratio of 20.94.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

