SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €115.00 by Warburg Research

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €115.00 ($116.16) target price by Warburg Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SAP. Baader Bank set a €146.00 ($147.47) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €130.00 ($131.31) price objective on SAP in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($106.06) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($111.11) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €102.00 ($103.03) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Up 4.4 %

ETR SAP opened at €92.06 ($92.99) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $108.59 billion and a PE ratio of 20.94. SAP has a one year low of €83.84 ($84.69) and a one year high of €129.74 ($131.05). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €90.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is €99.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.