Sather Financial Group Inc Purchases 3,974 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 86.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $26,485,000. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. SWS Partners grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 21,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $114.76 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $337.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

