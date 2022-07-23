Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) PT Lowered to €5.40

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at UBS Group from €7.20 ($7.27) to €5.40 ($5.45) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SCFLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Schaeffler from €8.00 ($8.08) to €7.50 ($7.58) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Schaeffler from €6.40 ($6.46) to €5.50 ($5.56) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.10.

SCFLF stock opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $959.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.92. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $9.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.53.

Schaeffler ( OTCMKTS:SCFLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Schaeffler had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 21.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schaeffler will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

