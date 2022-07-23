Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Position Lessened by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,080,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at $544,080,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $169,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,905.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLB stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $49.83. The company has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen raised their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.51.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

