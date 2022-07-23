Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.43 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Schneider Electric S.E.’s current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Schneider Electric S.E.’s FY2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Schneider Electric S.E. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Schneider Electric S.E. from €180.00 ($181.82) to €175.00 ($176.77) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. from €175.00 ($176.77) to €145.00 ($146.46) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

SBGSY stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average of $29.82. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $40.45.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.4592 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

