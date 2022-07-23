Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust (LON:SBSI) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust plc (LON:SBSI – Get Rating) fell 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 105.50 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 105.50 ($1.26). 14,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 67,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.50 ($1.27).
Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 107.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 104.85. The firm has a market cap of £90.01 million and a P/E ratio of 13.19.
About Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust
Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is a principal investment firm. Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.