Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust (LON:SBSI) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust plc (LON:SBSI – Get Rating) fell 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 105.50 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 105.50 ($1.26). 14,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 67,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.50 ($1.27).

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 107.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 104.85. The firm has a market cap of £90.01 million and a P/E ratio of 13.19.

About Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is a principal investment firm. Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom.

