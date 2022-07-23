Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.24. The company has a market cap of $731.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $406.80 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Schweitzer-Mauduit International

In other news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jeffrey Keenan bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $289,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,630,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $27,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $190,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 32,000 shares of company stock worth $847,540. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as offers other coating solutions and converting services for healthcare, construction, industrial, transportation and filtration end-markets.

