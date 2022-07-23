Scott Capital Advisors LLC Sells 130 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Scott Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,429 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.1% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $260.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $260.39 and a 200-day moving average of $283.19. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.52.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

