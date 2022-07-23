Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,671 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in SEA by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of SEA by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,563 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of SEA by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,854 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $157.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.87.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $77.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.02. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $54.06 and a 1 year high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

