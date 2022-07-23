Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Receives $174.93 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.93.

A number of research firms recently commented on SGEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Seagen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Seagen from $157.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Seagen from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Guggenheim set a $204.00 price objective on Seagen in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Seagen from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Seagen Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $171.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.64. Seagen has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $192.79. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.52 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. The company had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagen will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $2,142,134.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,060 shares in the company, valued at $83,717,081.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $2,142,134.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,060 shares in the company, valued at $83,717,081.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $44,691.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,641,113.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,723 shares of company stock worth $10,216,702. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Seagen

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Cypress Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $717,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

