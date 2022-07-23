Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Ovintiv Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.38 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.16. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $9.47 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OVV. Bank of America upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

Ovintiv Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $44.48 on Friday. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $63.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 3.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.97.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 60.01% and a net margin of 9.86%.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $1,144,244.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,918,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,785 shares of company stock worth $1,676,509 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth $1,219,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth $427,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth $753,000. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth $3,535,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 5.2% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

