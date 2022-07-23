Seaport Res Ptn Comments on SM Energy’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SM Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy company will earn $2.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.89. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $8.35 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.96 EPS.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.09). SM Energy had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $859.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. SM Energy’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SM Energy Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $34.74 on Friday. SM Energy has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $54.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average of $37.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $256,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,722 shares in the company, valued at $9,668,228.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $256,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,722 shares in the company, valued at $9,668,228.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,722 shares in the company, valued at $9,190,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SM Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SM. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy during the first quarter worth $53,870,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SM Energy by 252.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,836,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,149,000 after buying an additional 1,315,566 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,395,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 88.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,242,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,180 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SM Energy

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.