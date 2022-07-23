Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report issued on Wednesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $4.41 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MGY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Down 2.8 %

MGY opened at $20.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.20. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $30.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 2.16.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 41.80%. The company had revenue of $377.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue was up 80.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 218.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 243,797 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $95,271,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $2,769,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 807.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 103,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 92,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $202,575,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,912,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,745,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

