Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Lithia Motors, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Lithia Motors in a report released on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $12.14 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $12.29. The consensus estimate for Lithia Motors’ current full-year earnings is $47.71 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q4 2022 earnings at $11.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $47.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $46.13 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.75.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

LAD opened at $264.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $286.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $252.56 and a 52 week high of $387.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.48.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.12 EPS.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 3.92%.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $1,525,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,487,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $309,389.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,741,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $1,525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,487,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,840 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 417.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

