SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SeaSpine from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on SeaSpine from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

SeaSpine Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $5.77 on Friday. SeaSpine has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $212.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.10). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 29.09% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. SeaSpine’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SeaSpine will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Beau Standish sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $286,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SeaSpine

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SeaSpine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,427,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SeaSpine by 7.7% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,190,000 after buying an additional 499,750 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 374,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 277,996 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 21.0% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 921,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,211,000 after buying an additional 159,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in SeaSpine by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 502,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 83,305 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SeaSpine

(Get Rating)

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.