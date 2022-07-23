Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $31.31

Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.31 and traded as low as $27.51. Security Federal shares last traded at $27.51, with a volume of 200 shares.

Security Federal Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $89.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average is $31.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Security Federal alerts:

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Security Federal had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter.

About Security Federal

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, various money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates, negotiated rate jumbo certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Security Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.