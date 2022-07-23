Senior (LON:SNR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $129.47

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 129.47 ($1.55) and traded as high as GBX 136.40 ($1.63). Senior shares last traded at GBX 132 ($1.58), with a volume of 87,404 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SNR. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.79) price target on shares of Senior in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.91) target price on shares of Senior in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Senior to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 137 ($1.64) to GBX 183 ($2.19) in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Senior Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £553.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,200.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 124.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 129.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

