Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Sequans Communications from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Sequans Communications Stock Performance

NYSE SQNS opened at $2.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.54 million, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 0.92. Sequans Communications has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications ( NYSE:SQNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sequans Communications will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQNS. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 651,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 39,055 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sequans Communications by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,352,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sequans Communications by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 17,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,403,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sequans Communications

(Get Rating)

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.