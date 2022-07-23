Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,922.99

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,922.99 ($34.94) and traded as high as GBX 2,935 ($35.09). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,931 ($35.04), with a volume of 368,203 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($39.45) price target on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($35.27) price target on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($35.27) price target on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Severn Trent Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £7.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,877.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,922.99.

Severn Trent Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a GBX 61.28 ($0.73) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $40.86. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Severn Trent’s payout ratio is -2.89%.

In other Severn Trent news, insider Gillian Sheldon bought 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,792 ($33.38) per share, for a total transaction of £9,772 ($11,682.01). In related news, insider James Bowling sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,796 ($33.42), for a total value of £111,141 ($132,864.32). Also, insider Gillian Sheldon bought 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,792 ($33.38) per share, for a total transaction of £9,772 ($11,682.01).

Severn Trent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.