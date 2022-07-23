SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 11,129 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 161.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,129 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OLED. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 713.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OLED shares. Bank of America cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Universal Display from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Universal Display Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ OLED opened at $113.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.76. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $98.71 and a 12 month high of $237.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.81 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 32.02%. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.