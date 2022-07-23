SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 13,024 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Mercury Systems worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 369.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,024,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,086 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,028,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,596 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,421,000 after acquiring an additional 220,249 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 228.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,364,000 after acquiring an additional 156,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,376,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,871,000 after acquiring an additional 85,631 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $61.31 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.97, a P/E/G ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.84.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $233.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

