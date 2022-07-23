SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,315 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 66.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 244.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 40.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 1.6 %

MANH stock opened at $118.73 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.02 and a twelve month high of $188.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.18 and a beta of 1.83.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $178.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

