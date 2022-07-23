SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) by 651.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,241 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $720,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $37.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.60. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $69.99.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.03 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 60.14%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $91,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,029. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $91,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,029. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,473 shares of company stock worth $671,927. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

