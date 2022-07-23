SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 183.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,278 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on THG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

THG stock opened at $138.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.79. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.69 and a 1 year high of $155.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.33.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

