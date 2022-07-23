SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,086 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. 22.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WMG shares. TheStreet cut Warner Music Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.85.

NASDAQ WMG opened at $27.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.88. Warner Music Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.74 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 362.14%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.51%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

