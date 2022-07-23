SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 11,066 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 96.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,066 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENTG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $191,734,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,663,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,032,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,462 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Entegris by 25,735.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 813,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,707,000 after acquiring an additional 810,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Entegris by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,691,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,947,000 after acquiring an additional 758,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Entegris by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,622,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,843,000 after acquiring an additional 356,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $102.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.22. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.92 and a 12 month high of $158.00.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.85 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.11.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

