SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 15,005 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 346.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,005 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 116.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $41,028.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,205.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFG opened at $131.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.62 and its 200 day moving average is $138.26. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.65 and a fifty-two week high of $152.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $1.11. American Financial Group had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 10.26%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

