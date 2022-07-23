SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 23,792 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 215.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,792 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 116.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $69.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.87. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $93.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.37 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.38.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

