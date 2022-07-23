SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 88,810 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,496 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,810 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of Hanesbrands worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 480,934 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 61,970 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 417,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

NYSE:HBI opened at $11.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.60. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.66.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 93.47%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

