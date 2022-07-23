SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 9,379 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,379 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of FTI Consulting worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCN. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 44,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,550,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE FCN opened at $182.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.37. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.50 and a 1 year high of $190.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.48 and its 200 day moving average is $160.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $723.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.