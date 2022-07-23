SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 490,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter worth $244,000.

NYSE GGB opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.64. Gerdau S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12). Gerdau had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.86%.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

