SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,102,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,179 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth about $228,496,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in VeriSign by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,470,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $373,289,000 after acquiring an additional 308,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in VeriSign by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,029,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,022,728,000 after acquiring an additional 164,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its position in VeriSign by 64.4% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 374,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $83,373,000 after acquiring an additional 146,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $185.30 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.25 and a 1 year high of $257.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.99.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 58.63%. The business had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

