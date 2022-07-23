SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,840 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $1,780,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $536,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $4,714,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 74.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $126.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.46 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.54.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

