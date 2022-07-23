SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 28.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 43.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,176,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MELI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,484.00.

MELI stock opened at $763.92 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,970.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.15 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $722.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $943.96.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

