SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,816 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.08% of 51job worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JOBS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of 51job in the fourth quarter worth $101,292,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of 51job by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,237,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,457,000 after buying an additional 679,660 shares during the last quarter. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 51job in the fourth quarter worth $32,974,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 51job by 373.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 769,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,667,000 after buying an additional 607,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehill Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 51job by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 632,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,945,000 after acquiring an additional 382,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51job in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:JOBS opened at $60.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49. 51job, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $79.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

