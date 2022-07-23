SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $84.11 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.66. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.