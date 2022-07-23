SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 10,415 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Allegion by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 20,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Allegion by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,155,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $249,247.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,891.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Allegion news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $249,247.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,891.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $240,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,876.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,926 shares of company stock worth $1,004,286. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $103.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $93.05 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.53 and its 200 day moving average is $111.69.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALLE. Mizuho cut their price target on Allegion from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Allegion from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allegion from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.11.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

