SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.71 Million Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACHC. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group set a $82.00 target price on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.80.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $77.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.15. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.07 and a 12-month high of $79.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $616.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

