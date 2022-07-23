SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,633 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.36% of Relmada Therapeutics worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Sergio Traversa sold 16,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $306,309.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,246.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $711.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.53. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.16.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.19). Equities analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

