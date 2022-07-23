SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) by 280.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,509 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of PS Business Parks worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

NYSE:PSB opened at $187.44 on Friday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.58 and a 12 month high of $189.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.94 and its 200-day moving average is $174.86.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a $0.2168 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is 5.51%.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

