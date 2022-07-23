SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,711,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $820,550,000 after acquiring an additional 186,780 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,299,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $400,464,000 after acquiring an additional 116,574 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $258,348,000 after acquiring an additional 173,367 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,407,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $245,228,000 after acquiring an additional 25,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $132,151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments Stock Down 2.1 %

MKSI stock opened at $109.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.60. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.65 and a fifty-two week high of $181.03.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.56 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.25.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.