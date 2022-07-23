SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NYT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in New York Times by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,245,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,048,000 after buying an additional 97,209 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its stake in New York Times by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 3,300,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,403,000 after buying an additional 307,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in New York Times by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,509,000 after buying an additional 15,394 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP lifted its stake in New York Times by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 1,783,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,119,000 after buying an additional 815,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in New York Times by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,484,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,713,000 after buying an additional 46,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NYT opened at $31.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.98. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $27.63 and a 52-week high of $56.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.48.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.35 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 8.58%. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on New York Times from $54.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cannonball Research lowered New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on New York Times in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on New York Times from $56.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on New York Times from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.36.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

