SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,306 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of Ingredion worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in Ingredion by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,632,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,439,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,332,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,779,000 after purchasing an additional 316,030 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,261,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,887,000 after purchasing an additional 138,087 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,145,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,673,000 after purchasing an additional 123,882 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 721,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,749,000 after purchasing an additional 29,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Price Performance

NYSE:INGR opened at $87.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.63. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.78. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $81.25 and a 52-week high of $101.89.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In other news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $167,448.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at $630,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

