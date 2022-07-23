SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 393.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,372 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ryder System worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System during the first quarter valued at about $344,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 59.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System Stock Performance

NYSE:R opened at $74.61 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $93.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.17.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.21. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 19.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

R has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,685.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,685.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $162,681.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.