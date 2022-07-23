SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.04 Million Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,427 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth about $9,758,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth about $3,713,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 8,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 153,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 605,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,282,000 after purchasing an additional 63,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

NetEase Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $95.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.73. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $7.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $6.73. NetEase had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. NetEase’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

NetEase Profile

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.