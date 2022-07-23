SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.12 Million Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 204.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,487 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 288,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,432,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,413 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 70,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,035,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 405,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 57,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

DOC stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $19.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.51.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $130.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.51 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 255.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $50,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,430. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DOC. Capital One Financial began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $17.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

