SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.18 Million Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 286.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,150 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYNH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 25.9% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 20,152 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 622.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 129,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 111,744 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $84,060.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,853.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $84,060.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,853.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $546,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,328.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,568,157 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $75.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.04 and its 200-day moving average is $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.70. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $104.18.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $101.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.11.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

