SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,616,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,439,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CSL. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CSL opened at $266.00 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $195.04 and a fifty-two week high of $275.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.90.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $1.72. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.36%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

