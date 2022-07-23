SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One Stock Performance

NYSE CABO opened at $1,435.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.70. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,049.81 and a 1-year high of $2,136.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,278.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,388.47.

Cable One Announces Dividend

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.03 by $14.82. The business had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.97 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 67.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 17.63%.

Insider Activity at Cable One

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,257.97 per share, for a total transaction of $62,898.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,395,777.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,257.97 per share, for a total transaction of $62,898.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,395,777.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,280.00, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CABO shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cable One in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,866.00.

Cable One Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.